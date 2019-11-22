148 Citations from Extra Patrols for Underage Drinking Enforcement

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 15, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota deployed extra patrols enforcing the law against underage drinking as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

A total of 148 citations were attributed to the added patrols, including 24 counts of minor in consumption, four counts of minor in possession, five driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, eight drug-related citations and 32 speed citations.

This additional enforcement is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

