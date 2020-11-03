15 deaths, 1,198 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,396

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 1,198 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 47,187.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,396 as of November 2. That’s down 44 cases from November 1.

Of the new positives, 146 were in Burleigh County and 42 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 16 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (176 new positives) and Grand Forks County (218 new positives) account for 33 percent of the new cases on November 2.

Williams County had 26, Stark County had 13 and Ward County had 182, the second-highest in the state for November 2.

Deaths

Fifteen new deaths were reported:

Man in his 50s from Benson County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Dickey County

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Rolette County.

Man in his 90s from Stark County.

Man in his 90s from Towner County.

Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Wells County.

A total of 555 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 428 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 88 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 39 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 38,236 people are considered recovered from the 47,187 positive cases, an increase of 755 people from November 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 2 (755) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,198).

Of the 8,396 active cases in North Dakota as of November 2, Burleigh County has 1,237 cases. Cass County has 1,229 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,073. Morton County has 439 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of November 2.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of November 2.

Stark County has 204, Ward County has 1,222 and Williams County has 291 active cases.

As of November 2, Slope and Billings are the only counties without an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

215 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 2, no change from November 1. A total of 1,702 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (10,343 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,999 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (7,740 cases) and Morton County (2,639 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 2,042 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,508, Ward County has 3,897 and Mountrail County has 601.

Other Data

A total of 299,490 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 252,303 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 16 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (20,428 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (11,897 cases) and household contact (7,220 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 38 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.