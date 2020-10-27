896 new COVID-19 cases in ND; 15 deaths — 9 in Ward County alone; active cases statewide are 6,315

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 896 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 39,130.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,315 as of October 26. That’s down 131 cases from October 25.

Of the new positives, 89 were in Burleigh County and 24 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 13 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (136 new positives) and Grand Forks County (53 new positives) account for 21 percent of the new cases on October 26.

Williams County had 10, Stark County had 9 and Ward County had 61.

Deaths

Fifteen new deaths were reported, 9 in Ward County alone:

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from McHenry County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 100s from Williams County.

A total of 476 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 346 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 80 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 51 death records are pending.

Health officials report 205 COVID-19 related deaths so far in October, more than the 123 deaths for the month of September. More deaths have been reported in October than June, July, August and September combined.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 32,339 people are considered recovered from the 39,130 positive cases, an increase of 683 people from October 25.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 26 (683) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (896).

Of the 6,315 active cases in North Dakota as of October 26, Burleigh County has 1,099 cases, the most in the state. Cass County has 1,076 active cases and Grand Forks County has 785. Morton County has 341 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 29 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 26.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 26.

Stark County has 152, Ward County has 696 and Williams County has 190 active cases.

As of October 26, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

161 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 26, down 12 from October 25. A total of 1,478 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,925 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,991 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,670 cases) and Morton County (2,254 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,797 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,328, Ward County has 2,675 and Mountrail County has 510.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 286,196 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 247,066 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 14 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (17,493 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (10,109 cases) and household contact (6,085 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 37 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.