15-year-old fatally shot in Grand Forks County

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Grand Forks County and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in Northwood about 9:30 p.m. Sunday where the wounded boy was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

The sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old woman was arrested at the residence. She is being held in the Grand Forks County jail on suspicion of murder.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting local agencies. 

