16 deaths, 1,275 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,977

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 67,230.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,977 as of November 17. That’s down 45 cases from November 16.

Of the new positives:

330 were in Cass County

191 were in Burleigh County

132 were in Ward County

95 were in Grand Forks County

68 were in Morton County

40 were in Williams County

18 were in Stark County

Deaths

16 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Nelson County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 70s from Walsh County.

A total of 785 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 636 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 122 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 27 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 56,468 people are considered recovered from the 67,230 positive cases, an increase of 1,060 people from November 16.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 17 (1,060) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,275).

Of the 9,977 active cases in North Dakota as of November 17:

Cass County: 1,608

Burleigh County: 1,466

Ward County: 1,213

Grand Forks County: 1,051

Morton County: 474

Williams County: 337

Stark County: 318

Hospitalizations

297 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 17, down 7 from November 16. A total of 2,307 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 14,113

Burleigh County: 10,334

Grand Forks County: 7,142

Ward County: 6,486

Morton County: 3,508

Stark County: 3,106

Williams County: 2,687

Mountrail County: 894

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 328,910 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 42 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.