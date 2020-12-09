16 deaths, 473 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,554

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 86,149.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,554 as of December 8. That’s down 220 cases from December 7.

Of the new positives:

116 were in Cass County

52 were in Burleigh County

51 were in Grand Forks County

25 were in Williams County

18 were in Ward County

15 were in Morton County

13 were in Stark County

Deaths

16 new deaths were reported, including 4 in Burleigh County:

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from McKenzie County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Traill County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Ward County.

A total of 1,080 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 80,515 people are considered recovered from the 84,149 positive cases, an increase of 531 people from December 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 8 (531) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (473).

Hospitalizations

284 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 8, down 44 from December 7.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.