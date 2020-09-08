16 educators earn 2021 ND County Teachers of the Year honors

Sixteen North Dakota teachers are receiving kudos from State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler for being named 2021 County Teachers of the Year.

“We are blessed to have teachers of this quality in our schools, especially during this uncertain pandemic time when instructional creativity and innovation are essential,” Baesler said.

This year’s county winners are:

Bottineau County: Jessica Marsh , a 3 rd -6 th grade English teacher at Newburg United School;

, a 3 -6 grade English teacher at Newburg United School; Burke County: Elizabeth Loeks , a 2 nd -grade teacher at Powers Lake Elementary School;

, a 2 -grade teacher at Powers Lake Elementary School; Cass County: Kimmy Milligan , a student performance strategist at Eagles Elementary School in Fargo;

, a student performance strategist at Eagles Elementary School in Fargo; Dickey County: Kalyn Haafke , a 7 th -9 th grade English teacher in the Oakes Public Schools;

, a 7 -9 grade English teacher in the Oakes Public Schools; Emmons County : Joleen Silbernagel , a 7 th -12 th grade mathematics teacher at Strasburg High School;

, a 7 -12 grade mathematics teacher at Strasburg High School; Foster County: Claudia Park , a librarian and teacher at Carrington Public Schools;

, a librarian and teacher at Carrington Public Schools; Grand Forks County (2): Eileen Zygarlicke , an English teacher in the Grand Forks Community High School, and Jacqueline Zikmund , a high school mathematics teacher at Midway Public Schools in Inkster;

, an English teacher in the Grand Forks Community High School, and , a high school mathematics teacher at Midway Public Schools in Inkster; McKenzie County: Alexandria Brummond , a prekindergarten-12 science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and robotics teacher at Alexander Public Schools;

, a prekindergarten-12 science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and robotics teacher at Alexander Public Schools; McLean County: Brooklyn Schaan , a Title 1 reading and mathematics teacher at Washburn Public Schools;

, a Title 1 reading and mathematics teacher at Washburn Public Schools; Mountrail County: Nancy Reimer , a business and computer teacher in the New Town Public Schools;

, a business and computer teacher in the New Town Public Schools; Nelson County: Chad Berger , a high school social studies teacher at Dakota Prairie School in Petersburg;

, a high school social studies teacher at Dakota Prairie School in Petersburg; Ramsey County: Diane Mertens , a special education teacher in Devils Lake High School;

, a special education teacher in Devils Lake High School; Renville County: Kimberly Brown , a Title 1 elementary teacher and instructional strategist in the Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Public Schools;

, a Title 1 elementary teacher and instructional strategist in the Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Public Schools; Sargent County: Rebeka Helm , a 7 th- 12 th grade English teacher in the North Sargent Public Schools in Gwinner; and

, a 7 12 grade English teacher in the North Sargent Public Schools in Gwinner; and Stark County: Amanda Fisher, a counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in Dickinson.

The county awards are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program.

The 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year will be named at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, during a ceremony in the state Capitol’s Memorial Hall.

The four finalists for the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award: