NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Law enforcement across the state is asking that people save the date for the Applebee’s Tip-A-Cop! on September 13 and 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel from dozens of agencies as well as Special Olympics North Dakota athletes and partners will again be serving the public as they greet, wait on tables, and educate the public about the program.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel will volunteer their time, hosting guests in Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bars in the following cities:

Bismarck

Devils Lake

Dickinson

Fargo

Grand Forks

Jamestown

Minot

West Fargo

Williston

The object is to raise awareness and the tip money will go towards benefiting Special Olympics North Dakota.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run program is the largest public awareness and fundraising program for Special Olympics throughout the world.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run started in North Dakota in 1985 to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Dakota and the State Summer Games.

Each year, more than 400 LE Officers in North Dakota promote the concept of partnership and prosperity as the “Guardians of the Flame.”

The “Flame of Hope” ignites the hopes and brightens the lives of more than 1,200 athletes that participate in any of the 15 sports offered by SOND each year.