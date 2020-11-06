17 deaths, 1,764 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,814

Grim numbers for North Dakota in the battle against COVID-19 in the state: Deaths have passed the 600 mark while total positives have passed 51,000. Hospitalizations continue to rise and active positives are nearing the 10,000 level.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 1,764 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 51,602.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,814 as of November 5. That’s up 590 cases from November 4.

Of the new positives, 242 were in Burleigh County and 61 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 17 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (239 new positives) and Grand Forks County (336 new positives) account for 33 percent of the new cases on November 5.

Williams County had 60, Stark County had 27 and Ward County had 310 for November 5.

Deaths

17 new deaths were reported, including 5 in Ward County and 4 in Burleigh County:

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 30s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 60s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 100s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 80s from Wells County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 613 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 463 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 93 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 57 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 41,175 people are considered recovered from the 51,602 positive cases, an increase of 613 people from November 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 5 (613) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,764).

Of the 9,814 active cases in North Dakota as of November 5, Burleigh County has 1,448 cases. Cass County has 1,432 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,221. Morton County has 497 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of November 5.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of November 5.

Stark County has 240, Ward County has 1,395 and Williams County has 312 active cases.

As of November 5, Slope is the only county without an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

238 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 5, up 7 from November 4. A total of 1,817 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (11,110 cases) and Grand Forks County (5,504 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (8,325 cases) and Morton County (2,824 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 2,168 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,613, Ward County has 4,499 and Mountrail County has 662.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 305,665 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 254,063 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 17 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (22,058 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (12,944 cases) and household contact (8,015 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 39 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.