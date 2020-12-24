17 deaths, 226 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,321

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 226 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 90,948.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,321 as of December 23. That’s down 68 cases from December 22.

Of the new positives:

37 were in Cass County

31 were in Burleigh County

9 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Ward County

8 were in Morton County

6 were in Stark County

1 was in Williams County

Deaths

17 new deaths were reported, including 6 from Burleigh County:

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

A total of 1,260 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,038 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 205 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 22 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 87,367 people are considered recovered from the 90,948 positive cases, an increase of 262 people from December 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 23 (262) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (226).

Hospitalizations

122 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 23, up 4 from December 22. A total of 3,472 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.