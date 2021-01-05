17 deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,884

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 93,494.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,884 as of January 4. That’s down 31 cases from January 3.

That’s the lowest since September 8, when 1,882 positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, but have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

67 were in Cass County

28 was in Williams County

20 were in Ward County

17 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Burleigh County

8 were in Morton County

6 were in Stark County

Deaths

17 new deaths were reported, including 6 from Burleigh County:

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 60s from Sioux County.

Man in his 50s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Wells County.

Woman in her 70s from Williams County.

A total of 1,329 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,098 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 214 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 17 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 90,281 people are considered recovered from the 93,494 positive cases, an increase of 191 people from January 3.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 4 (191) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (262).

Hospitalizations

93 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 4, down 5 from January 3. A total of 3,597 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.