NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The September issue of Prairie Business came out and announced the 50 Best Places to Work.
According to a news release, employees in the region nominated their companies and highlighted some reasons as to why they think their place of business is a great place to work.
Some topics included workplace culture, growth opportunities, teamwork and individual responsibility, employee morale, and more.
There were a total of 1,500 nominations.
“This is a fun edition to work on as we read about so many excellent companies in our region,” said Prairie Business Editor Carrie McDermott. “It’s great to see the many companies who have been here before, but also exciting to see some new names on the list. This goes to show that there definitely are some outstanding companies in our region as well as passionate employees who are proud to work there.”
Some of the local winners are:
- Applied Engineering in Bismarck
- Bartlett & West in Bismarck
- Bravera in Dickinson
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson in Dickinson
- Cornerstone Bank
- First Community Union in Jamestown
- First International Bank & Trust in Watford City
- Fisher Industries in Dickinson
- JLG Architects
- KLJ in Bismarck
- Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Bismarck
- Nexus Innovations in Bismarck
- NISC in Mandan
- Sanford Health in Bismarck
- Starion Bank in Bismarck
- Steffes in Dickinson
- The Title Team in Bismarck
- Town & Country Credit Union in Minot
To view all the winners, you can view the e-edition of the magazine here.