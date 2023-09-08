NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The September issue of Prairie Business came out and announced the 50 Best Places to Work.

According to a news release, employees in the region nominated their companies and highlighted some reasons as to why they think their place of business is a great place to work.

Some topics included workplace culture, growth opportunities, teamwork and individual responsibility, employee morale, and more.

There were a total of 1,500 nominations.

“This is a fun edition to work on as we read about so many excellent companies in our region,” said Prairie Business Editor Carrie McDermott. “It’s great to see the many companies who have been here before, but also exciting to see some new names on the list. This goes to show that there definitely are some outstanding companies in our region as well as passionate employees who are proud to work there.”

Some of the local winners are:

Applied Engineering in Bismarck

Bartlett & West in Bismarck

Bravera in Dickinson

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson in Dickinson

Cornerstone Bank

First Community Union in Jamestown

First International Bank & Trust in Watford City

Fisher Industries in Dickinson

JLG Architects

KLJ in Bismarck

Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Bismarck

Nexus Innovations in Bismarck

NISC in Mandan

Sanford Health in Bismarck

Starion Bank in Bismarck

Steffes in Dickinson

The Title Team in Bismarck

Town & Country Credit Union in Minot

To view all the winners, you can view the e-edition of the magazine here.