18 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 20; total statewide is 644

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 20, bringing the statewide total to 644.

214 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. 13 total have died.

This means there are actually 417 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 20 (25) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (18).

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 20, out of a total of 54 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

13 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 20.

32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (255 cases) and Grand Forks County (143 cases) account for 62 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 63.

Stark is fourth with 39 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 31 cases.

Morton County has 23 cases and Ward County has 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 14,987 tests have been conducted to date, with 14,343 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (244 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (172 cases) and household contact (83 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 52 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.