NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Over $16 million is heading to North Dakota from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration for upgrades and repairs to 18 airports across the state.

A full list is below of each airport, the amount awarded and which upgrades will be completed:

Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority

$6,075,180: This project extends Runway 9L/27R to 6,701 feet to meet FAA standards. It also funds the fifth phase, which consists of reconstruction of 525 feet

City of Minot

$2,243,673: This project will buy a replacement carrier vehicle with a plow attachment to help the airport’s ability to clear the airfield during poor weather conditions. It fixes 6,348 feet of Runway 8/26 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris; will carry out sealing and joint filling to 7,700 feet of the existing Runway 13/31 surface and 6,348 feet of the existing Runway 8/26 surface to extend the pavement’s life; and shifts the Runway 8 threshold to meet FAA design standards

Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority

$1,665,000: This project will buy a new multi-functional carrier vehicle with blade and sweeper equipment to enhance the airport’s ability to clear the airfield during adverse weather conditions

Golden Valley County Airport Authority

$1,505,631: This project will fix 4,200 feet of Runway 12/30 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris; 5,190 square yards of the existing terminal apron to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement; and 220 feet of the existing Taxiway A pavement to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

Carrington Municipal Airport Authority

$1,150,000: This project will fix 500 feet of the existing Taxiway A pavement and 4,200 feet of Runway 13/31 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris

Bowman Municipal Airport Authority

$600,000: This project will construct a new 8,000 square foot commercial hangar for aircraft storage, maintenance or service to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue

Cavalier Municipal Airport Authority

$553,003: This project will install a new Runway 16/34 vertical/visual guidance system to make the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway ends. It will also reconstruct the airport rotating beacon that has reached the end of its life; the existing Runway 16/34 lighting system that has reached the end of its life and requires reconstruction to meet FAA standards; and the Taxiway A lighting system that has reached the end of its life and requires reconstruction to meet FAA standards. This project will replace the airport’s wind cone that has reached the end of its life and no longer meets FAA design standards and installs four replacement airfield guidance sign fixtures to meet current FAA design standards

City of Williston

$511,000: This project will construct a 3,333 square yard aircraft deicing pad. It will also construct a new carrier vehicle with loader equipment to enhance the airport’s ability to clear the airfield during poor weather conditions

Stanley Airport Authority

$381,770: This project will install a new Runway 9/27 vertical/visual guidance system to make the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway ends. It will also fix sealing and crack repair to 2,263 feet of the existing Taxiway A1, A2, and A3 surfaces, 3,900 feet of the existing Runway 9/27 surface, and 2,556 square yards of the existing east apron surface to extend the pavement’s life

Watford City Airport Authority

$300,000: This project will buy a replacement carrier vehicle with blade, blower and broom equipment to enhance the airport’s ability to clear the airfield during poor weather conditions

Garrison Municipal Airport Authority

$252,000: This project will fix seal and crack repair to 3,690 feet of the existing Runway 13/31 surface, 235 feet of the existing Taxiway A surface, 7,533 square yards of the existing center apron surface, 980 feet of the existing hangar area taxi lane surface, and 360 feet of the existing Taxiway B surface to extend the pavement’s life

Kenmare Municipal Airport Authority

$237,814: The project will construct a 1,110-foot parallel Taxiway A to eliminate the need for aircraft to back-taxi on the runway and a 240-foot taxi lane to connect Taxiway A to a new hangar area. It will also install a new Taxiway A reflector lighting system to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions and a new airfield guidance sign fixtures to meet current FAA design standards to enhance visual guidance of aircraft

City of Mohall

$201,925: This project will buy a new snow removal carrier vehicle with plow, blower and broom equipment to enhance the airport’s ability to clear the airfield during poor weather conditions

Mandan Airport Authority

$170,511: This project will fix sealing and crack repair to 5,182 feet of the existing Taxiway A and taxiway connector pavements and 1,340 feet of the existing west taxi lane surface to extend its lives

Ashley Municipal Airport

$130,000: This project will conduct a Runway 14/32 aeronautical survey for an area navigation instrument approach to plan for anticipated runway improvements

Linton Municipal Airport Authority

$122,000: This project will reconstruct 4,955 square yards of the existing east apron pavement and 1,750 feet of the existing access road that has reached the end of its life

Tioga Municipal Airport Authority

$80,000: This project will reconstruct the Taxiway A lighting system that has reached the end of its life and requires reconstruction to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards. It specifically reconstructs eight of the existing airfield guidance sign fixtures to meet FAA standards

Adams County Airport Authority

$80,000: This project will fix 324 feet of the existing Taxiway C pavement to extend its life. It will also fix 340 feet of the existing taxi lane pavement to extend its life and will construct a 150-foot taxi lane to connect a hangar area to a new parking area

These awards total $16,259,507.