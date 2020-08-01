18-year-old Cleveland, ND woman dead, two seriously injured in accident outside of Jamestown

An 18-year-old Cleveland, North Dakota woman is dead and two males, a 19-year-old and 16-year-old, suffered serious injuries after a crash outside of Jamestown Friday evening.

Just before 5:45 p.m., the 18-year-old woman was driving east on 35th St SE with the 16-year-old passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox.

The 19-year-old driver was traveling south on 87th Ave SE in a Chevy Silverado, when he struck the front driver’s side door of the Equinox.

The Equinox went into the east ditch and into a field, and the Silverado entered a ditch and overturned.

The driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center and flown by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

