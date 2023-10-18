FULLERTON, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old Fullerton man was killed after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dickey County 3 and 89th Ave SE and collided with a Freightliner-semi truck.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened this morning around 8:41 a.m. and the 18-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, it was noted that he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.