BOTTINEAU, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring on 11th Avenue Northeast, approximately 1 mile north of Bottineau.

According to the NDHP, the driver- an 18-year-old Bottineau female- was traveling southbound on 11th Ave NE when her vehicle left the roadway, then overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The accident remains under investigation.