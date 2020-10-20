Coronavirus
19 ICU beds, 226 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 20

North Dakota’s hospitals have 226 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,842 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 20, have 19 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 207 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

Among hospitals with intensive care units in North Dakota, here is a look at the available ICU and non-ICU bed capacity in the state:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center17
Bismarck – Sanford Health11
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center13
Fargo – Essentia Health25
Fargo – Sanford Health613
Fargo – VA Hospital08
Grand Forks – Altru Health System121
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center36
Minot – Trinity Health17
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center13
Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems00
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center21
TOTAL:1975
C: N.D. Department of Health

For other hospitals in the state, you can access the detailed “Facility Beds Available” report here.

Keep in mind, many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed counts in the report will always be zero.

