19 ICU beds, 237 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 15

North Dakota’s hospitals have 256 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,764 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 15, have 19 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 237 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 5 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 3 ICU beds and 9 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 1 ICU bed and 2 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 3 ICU beds and 13 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the detailed bed availability report for October 15: