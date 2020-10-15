19 ICU beds, 237 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 15

North Dakota’s hospitals have 256 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,764 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 15, have 19 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 237 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 5 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 3 ICU beds and 9 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 1 ICU bed and 2 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 3 ICU beds and 13 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the detailed bed availability report for October 15:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Ashley – Ashley Medical Center04
Belcourt – Quentin Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility017
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center03
Bismarck – Sanford Health12
Bottineau – St. Andrew’s Medical Center01
Bowman – Southwest Healthcare Services06
Cando – Towner County Medical Center04
Carrington – Carrington Health Center03
Cavalier – Pembina County Memorial Hospital07
Cooperstown – Cooperstown Medical Center03
Crosby – St. Luke’s Hospital06
Devils Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center013
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center12
Elgin – Jacobson Memorial Hospital00
Fargo – Essentia Health01
Fargo – Sanford Health410
Fargo – VA Hospital16
Ft. Yates – Standing Rock Indian Health Services012
Garrison – Garrison Memorial Hospital09
Grafton – Unity Medical Center00
Grand Forks – Altru Health System218
Harvey – St. Aloisius Medical Center00
Hazen – Sakakawea Medical Center03
Hettinger – West River Regional Medical Center00
Hillsboro – Sanford Medical Center01
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center314
Kenmare – Trinity Kenmare Community Hospital00
Langdon – Cavalier County Memorial Hospital03
Linton – Linton Hospital03
Lisbon – Lisbon area Health Services06
Mayville – Sanford Medical Center (Union)05
McVille – Nelson County Hospital07
Minot – Trinity Health39
Northwood – Northwood Deaconess Health Center03
Oakes – Oakes Community Hospital03
Park River – First Care Health Center00
Rolla – Presentation Medical Center07
Rugby – Heart of America Medical Center08
Stanley – Mountrail County Medical Center05
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center11
Turtle Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Turtle Lake06
Valley City – Mercy Hospital08
Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems02
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center313
Wishek – Wishek Community Hospital03
TOTALS:19237
C: N.D. Department of Health. Data is reported each day around 3:00 PM.
NOTE: Many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed count will always be zero.

