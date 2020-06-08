19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 7; total statewide is 2,880

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 7, bringing the statewide total to 2,880.

Interestingly, Stutsman County reported the largest gain of the new cases — 8 — ahead of Cass County with 6. Wells and Grand Forks counties each reported 2 and Burleigh County reported 1.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 72 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,336 people are considered recovered from the 2,880 positive cases, an increase of 29 people from June 6.

This means there are actually 472 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 7. This number has been decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 7 (29) is greater than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (19).

29 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 7, up 1 from June 6. A total of 184 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 8 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Kidder, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

Cass County (1,840 cases) and Grand Forks County (338 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 64 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 143.

Stark County is fourth with 62 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Ward County has 44 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 80,180 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 77,300 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,061 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,036 cases) and household contact (588 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.