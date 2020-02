Millions of dollars in grants are going to be provided for states and tribes to reclaim and repurpose abandoned coal mines this year.

The announcement was made Thursday, making $170.9 million available through the U.S. Department of Interior.

In North Dakota, a little more than $2.8 million was awarded for coal mine reclamation projects.

The funds come from the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program, which collects a fee on each ton of all the coal produced in the U.S.