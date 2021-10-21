2 arrested after Minnesota chase, North Dakota crash

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two men have been arrested after a high-speed chase that began in Minnesota and ended with a crash in North Dakota.

Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle was traveling at nearly 100 mph in Clay County, Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the driver stopped and he and a passenger switched seats before the vehicle took off again. Later the passenger got out and the driver sped away.

The passenger was arrested and the driver who took off was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle north of West Fargo. He was taken to the hospital and arrested.