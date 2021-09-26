2 dead after early morning crash in Fargo

An early morning crash on Interstate-29 near Fargo left two dead and three seriously injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, both vehicles were driving through a construction zone when one of the drivers, a 65-year-old man from Moorehead, MN, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the other vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old man from Fargo.

Both drivers were killed in the collision.

The passengers in both vehicles were all taken to medical facilities with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.