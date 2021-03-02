2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 576

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,957.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 576 as of March 1. That’s up 5 cases from February 28.

The last time active positives were that low was July 10, 2020, when 562 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,425 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

18 were in Cass County

16 were in Burleigh County

10 were in Williams County

9 were in Ward County

5 were in Stark County

5 were in Grand Forks County

0 were in Morton County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County

Man in his 90s from Ward County

A total of 1,447 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,198 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 237 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 97,934 people are considered recovered from the 99,957 positive cases, an increase of 80 people from February 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 1 (80) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (106).

Hospitalizations

24 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 1, down 1 from February 28. A total of 3,874 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.