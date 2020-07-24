2 deaths, 124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 23; total statewide is 5,614

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 23, bringing the statewide total to 5,614.

Of the new cases, 15 were in Burleigh County and 7 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 2 new cases were reported for July 23.

Williams County had 7 and Ward County had 2.

Two new deaths were reported — a man in his 80s from Williams County and a man in his 50s from McIntosh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 99 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 84 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Five death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,545 people are considered recovered from the 5,614 positive cases, an increase of 70 people from July 22.

This means there are actually a record 970 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 23, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 23 (70) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (124).

37 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 23, down 20 from July 22. A total of 325 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,762 cases) and Grand Forks County (569 cases) account for 59 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 49 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (696 cases) and Morton County (205 cases) together account for 16 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 190 cases.

Stark County has 132, Ward County has 132, Mountrail County has 100 and Stutsman County has 90 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 142,708 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 137,094 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,011 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,961 cases) and household contact (991 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.