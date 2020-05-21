Coronavirus
2 deaths, 134 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 20; total statewide is 2,229

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed a record 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 20, bringing the statewide total to 2,229.

This comes after the previous high of 102 positives on May 20.

Two deaths were reported, both men, in Cass County — 1 in his 70s, the other in his 90s.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 51 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,340 people are considered recovered from the 2,229 positive cases, an increase of 38 people from May 19.

This means there are actually 838 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 20.

It also means 60 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 20 (38) is much lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (134).

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 20, up 1 from May 19. A total of 144 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,370 cases) and Grand Forks County (320 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 61 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 126.

Morton County is fourth with 64 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 61 cases.

Ward County has 53 cases and Mountrail County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 61,279 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 59,050 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (814 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (767 cases) and household contact (428 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

North Dakota Resources

