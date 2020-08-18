2 deaths, 136 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 17; active cases statewide are 1,169

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,782.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,169 as of August 17.

Of the new positives, 50 were in Burleigh County and 18 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 50 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 4, Stark County had 8 and Ward County had 12.

Two new deaths were reported: A man in his 100s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 128 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 105 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,485 people are considered recovered from the 8,782 positive cases, an increase of 142 people from August 16.

This means there are actually 1,169 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 17.

Burleigh County has 309 active cases as of August 17, the most in the state and more than triple the number of active cases in Cass County (84). Morton County has 116 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 36 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 17.

Stark County has 130, Ward County has 65 and Williams County has 33 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 85 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 17 (142) is slightly higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (136).

47 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 17, a decrease of 8 from August 16. A total of 469 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,148 cases) and Grand Forks County (805 cases) account for 45 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 36 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,460 cases) and Morton County (473cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 307 cases.

Stark County has 402, Ward County has 289, Mountrail County has 156 and Stutsman County has 130 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 180,928 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 172,146 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,560 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,931 cases) and household contact (1,471 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.