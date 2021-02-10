Coronavirus
2 deaths, 145 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 759

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,214.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 759 as of February 9. That’s up 25 cases from February 8.

The last time active positives were that low was July 20, 2020, when 701 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,194 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 36 were in Burleigh County
  • 17 were in Cass County
  • 16 were in Ward County
  • 10 were in Stark County
  • 10 were in Grand Forks County
  • 9 were in Williams County
  • 3 were in Morton County

Deaths

2 new deaths were reported:

  • Man in his 70s from Kidder County.  
  • Woman in her 60s from Morton County.  

A total of 1,429 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,183 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 236 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,014 people are considered recovered from the 98,214 positive cases, an increase of 112 people from February 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 9 (112) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (145).

Hospitalizations

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 9, down 3 from February 8. A total of 3,820 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

