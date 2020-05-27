2 deaths, 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 26; total statewide is 2,439

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 26, bringing the statewide total to 2,439.

2 new deaths were reported — two women, both in Cass County. One was in her 90s and the other in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 56 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,762 people are considered recovered from the 2,439 positive cases, an increase of 61 people from May 25.

This means there are actually 621 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 26.

It also means 72 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 26 (61) is more than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (17).

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 26, no change from May 25. A total of 161 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,596 cases) and Grand Forks County (321 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 123.

Stark County is fourth with 61 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 59 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 36 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 67,340 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 64,901 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (882 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (870 cases) and household contact (496 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.