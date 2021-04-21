2 deaths, 178 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,124

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 106,218.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,124 as of April 20. That’s up 53 cases from April 19.

The last time active positives were at that level was April 13, when 1,133 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,435. They declined to 571 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

43 were in Cass County

28 were in Burleigh County

20 were in Grand Forks County

10 were in Williams County

9 were in Morton County

8 were in Ward County

8 were in Stark County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

Man in his 80s from Cass County

Man in his 60s from Dickey County

A total of 1,484 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,221 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 250 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 103,610 people are considered recovered from the 106,218 positive cases, an increase of 107 from April 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 20 (107) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (178).

Hospitalizations

49 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 20, up 9 from April 19. A total of 4,077 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

