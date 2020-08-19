2 deaths, 188 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 18; active cases statewide are 1,209

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 188 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,968.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,209 as of August 18.

Of the new positives, 42 were in Burleigh County and 11 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 28 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 6, Stark County had 16 and Ward County had 20.

Two new deaths were reported: A woman in her 70s from McLean County and a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 130 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 106 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,629 people are considered recovered from the 8,968 positive cases, an increase of 87 people from August 17.

This means there are actually 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 18.

Burleigh County has 324 active cases as of August 18, the most in the state and nearly triple the number of active cases in Cass County (116). Morton County has 107 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 36 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 18.

Stark County has 135, Ward County has 74 and Williams County has 30 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 85 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 18 (87) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (188).

49 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 18, an increase of 2 from August 17. A total of 478 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,182 cases) and Grand Forks County (827 cases) account for 45 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 35 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,502 cases) and Morton County (484 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 313 cases, Stark County has 418, Ward County has 309 and Mountrail County has 156.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 182,526 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 173,558 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,622 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,020 cases) and household contact (1,494 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.