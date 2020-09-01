2 deaths, 191 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,245

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 191 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 31, bringing the total positives since testing began to 12,000.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,245 as of August 31. That’s down 000 from August 30.

Of the new positives, 30 were in Burleigh County, the second-highest number in the state for the day (Stark County had 50), and 12 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 22 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 13, Stark County had 50 and Ward County had 13.

Two new deaths were reported: A man in his 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 145 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 9,610 people are considered recovered from the 12,000 positive cases, an increase of 171 people from August 30.

This means there are actually 2,245 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 31.

Burleigh County has 397 active cases as of August 31, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 502 active cases) and almost double the number of active cases in Cass County (250). Morton County has 121 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 31.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 31.

Stark County has 218 , Ward County has 135 and Williams County has 118 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 31 (171) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (191).

62 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 31, a decrease of 8 from August 30. A total of 564 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, six counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19: Burke, Renville, Sheridan, Billings, Adam and Grant.

Cass County (3,554 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,512 cases) account for 42 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 30 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,038 cases) and Morton County (653 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 440 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 740, Ward County has 509 and Mountrail County has 173.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 202,418 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 190,418 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,946 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,972 cases) and household contact (1,955 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 1 out of every 4 North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.