2 deaths, 199 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,915

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 93,240.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1, 915 as of January 3. That’s up 63 cases from January 2.

Active positives have gone up about 300 cases since the recent low point of 1,594 on December 29. Still, active positives, as a whole, haven’t been this low since the end of August, according to state health department data.

Of the new positives:

69 were in Cass County

22 were in Ward County

17 were in Burleigh County

17 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Morton County

6 were in Stark County

2 was in Williams County

Deaths

2 new deaths were reported, including 6 from Burleigh County:

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Nelson County.

A total of 1,312 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,070 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 212 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 30 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 90,013 people are considered recovered from the 93,240 positive cases, an increase of 114 people from January 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 3 (114) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (199).

Hospitalizations

98 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 3, no change 0 from January 2. A total of 3,576 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.