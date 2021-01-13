2 deaths, 227 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,749

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 227 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 95,135.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,749 as of January 12. That’s down 14 cases from January 11.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 26, when 1,734 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

42 were in Cass County

29 were in Ward County

26 were in Burleigh County

15 were in Morton County

14 were in Williams County

13 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Stark County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 50s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 60s from Stutsman County.

A total of 1,357 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,135 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 220 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 2 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 92,029 people are considered recovered from the 95,135 positive cases, an increase of 172 people from January 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 12 (172) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (227).

Hospitalizations

72 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 12, up 2 from January 11. A total of 3,683 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.