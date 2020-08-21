2 deaths, 232 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 20; active cases statewide are 1,501

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 232 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 9,474.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,501 as of August 20.

Of the new positives, 73 were in Burleigh County and 18 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 39 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 3, Stark County had 8 and Ward County had 20.

Two new deaths were reported: A woman in her 70s from Burke County and a woman in her 50s from Benson County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 132 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 108 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Seven death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,841 people are considered recovered from the 9,474 positive cases, an increase of 84 people from August 19.

Burleigh County has 394 active cases as of August 20, the most in the state and triple the number of active cases in Cass County (122). Morton County has 113 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 20.

Stark County has 183, Ward County has 117 and Williams County has 32 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 20 (84) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (232).

54 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 20, an increase of 9 from August 19. A total of 491 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,223 cases) and Grand Forks County (903 cases) account for 44 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 00 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,625 cases) and Morton County (516 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 319 positive cases to date, Stark County has 491, Ward County has 363 and Mountrail County has 159.

A total of 187,012 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 177,538 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,859 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,188 cases) and household contact (1,554 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

