2 deaths, 234 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,119

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 234 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on April 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 105,039.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,119 as of April 12. That’s up 44 cases from April 11.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 22, when 1,172 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,433. They declined to 561 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

101 were in Cass County

26 were in Burleigh County

19 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Morton County

10 were in Stark County

9 were in Ward County

2 were in Williams County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Ward County

Man in his 70s from Williams County

A total of 1,473 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,216 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 246 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 102,447 people are considered recovered from the 105,039 positive cases, an increase of 144 from April 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 12 (144) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (234).

Hospitalizations

27 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 12, a decrease of 8 from April 11. A total of 4,012 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 55 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.