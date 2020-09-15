2 deaths, 235 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,564

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 16,064.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,564 as of September 14. That’s down 194 cases from September 13.

Of the new positives, 79 were in Burleigh County — the most in the state for September 14 — and 30 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 46 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 23 Stark County had 6 and Ward County had 13.

Deaths

2 new deaths were reported: A man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Morton County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 172 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 131 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 30 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eleven death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 13,328 people are considered recovered from the 16,064 positive cases, an increase of 250 people from September 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 14 (250) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (235).

Of the 2,564 active cases in North Dakota as of September 14, Burleigh County has 545 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 405 active cases and Cass County has 246. Morton County has 218 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 14.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 14.

Stark County has 225, Ward County has 175 and Williams County has 165 active cases.

Three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 14: Sheridan, Billings and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

62 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 14, down 3 from September 13. A total of 657 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,328 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,951 cases) account for 39 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 27 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,767 cases) and Morton County (957 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 691 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,120, Ward County has 756 and Mountrail County has 191.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 220,645 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 204,581 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (6,727 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,199 cases) and household contact (2,573 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 28 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.