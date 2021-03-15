2 deaths, 25 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 619

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 101,001.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 619 as of March 14. That’s down 20 cases from March 13.

The last time active positives were that low was July 12, 2020, when 627 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,427 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

13 were in Cass County

4 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Grand Forks County

2 were in Morton County

1 was in Ward County

0 were in Stark County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County

Woman in her 90s from Stark County

A total of 1,457 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,204 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 241 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 98,925 people are considered recovered from the 101,001 positive cases, an increase of 45 from March 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 14 (45) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (25).

Hospitalizations

15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 14, down 1 from March 13. A total of 3,895 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.