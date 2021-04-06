Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

2 deaths, 261 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,142

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 261 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on April 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 103,974.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,142 as of April 50. That’s up 37 cases from April 4.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 21, when 1,162 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 559 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 138 were in Cass County
  • 22 were in Burleigh County
  • 17 were in Ward County
  • 15 were in Grand Forks County
  • 4 were in Morton County
  • 2 was in Stark County
  • 0 were in Williams County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County
  • Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County

A total of 1,468 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,212 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 101,364 people are considered recovered from the 103,974 positive cases, an increase of 186 from April 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 5 (186) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (261).

Hospitalizations

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 5, up 1 from April 4. A total of 3,968 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 55 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Study: Wearing masks can help reduce your allergies

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Monday's Forecast: A slight chance for rain and cooler

NDC APR 5

ND PIGGYTALES- OTS

BSC Baseball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News