2 deaths, 261 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,142

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 261 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on April 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 103,974.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,142 as of April 50. That’s up 37 cases from April 4.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 21, when 1,162 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 559 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

138 were in Cass County

22 were in Burleigh County

17 were in Ward County

15 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Morton County

2 was in Stark County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 70s from Cass County

Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County

A total of 1,468 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,212 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 101,364 people are considered recovered from the 103,974 positive cases, an increase of 186 from April 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 5 (186) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (261).

Hospitalizations

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 5, up 1 from April 4. A total of 3,968 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 55 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.