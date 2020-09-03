2 deaths, 360 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,428

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 360 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 12,629.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,428 as of September 2. That’s up 143 from September 1.

Of the new positives, 19 were in Burleigh County and 24 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 12 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 7, Stark County had 67 and Ward County had 10.

The three counties with the highest new positives on September 2 are Grand Forks (79), Stark (67) and Cass (60).

Two new deaths were reported for September 2: A man in his 60s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 100s from Williams County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 150 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 118 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 23 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 10,051 people are considered recovered from the 12,629 positive cases, an increase of 139 people from September 1.

This means there are actually 2,428 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 2.

Burleigh County has 413 active cases as of September 2, the second-highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 491 active cases and Cass County has 309. Morton County has 143 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 2.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 2.

Stark County has 254, Ward County has 120 and Williams County has 142 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 2 (139) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (360).

67 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 2, an increase of 1 from September 1. A total of 583 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, four counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 2: Burke, Renville, Sheridan and Grant.

Cass County (3,661 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,611 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 10 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,118 cases) and Morton County (701 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 482 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 819, Ward County has 530 and Mountrail County has 174.

A total of 205,899 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 191,830 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (5,192 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (4,112 cases) and household contact (2,068 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 26 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

