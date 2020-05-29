2 deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 28; total statewide is 2,520

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 28, bringing the statewide total to 2,520.

2 new deaths were reported — both in Cass County — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 59 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,882 people are considered recovered from the 2,520 positive cases, an increase of 89 people from May 27.

This means there are actually 579 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 28. This number has been steadily decreasing over the past several days from a high of 700 on May 23.

It also means 75 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 28 (89) is more than double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 28, up 1 from May 27. A total of 164 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,661 cases) and Grand Forks County (331 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 126.

Stark County is fourth with 61 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 59 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 37 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 69,453 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 66,933 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (901 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (879 cases) and household contact (497 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.