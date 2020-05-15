2 deaths, 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 14; total statewide is 1,761

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 14, bringing the statewide total to 1,761.

Two deaths were reported — a man in his 90s from Cass County and a man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 42 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

While most North Dakota deaths have involved people 70 years of age or older, there have been 3 deaths involving people in their 40s, 2 in their 50s and 1 in their 60s.

The health department reports 1,071 people are considered recovered from the 1,761 positive cases, an increase of 64 people from May 14.

This means there are actually 648 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 14.

It also means 61 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 14 (64) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (52).

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 14, down 3 from May 13. A total of 130 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,032 cases) and Grand Forks County (307 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 59 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 109.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 39 cases.

Mountrail County has 38 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 51,715 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 49,954 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (662 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (582 cases) and household contact (335 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.