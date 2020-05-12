2 deaths, 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 11; total statewide is 1,571

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 11, bringing the statewide total to 1,571.

Two deaths were also reported – a woman in her 100s and a woman in her 70s — both from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 38 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 877 people are considered recovered from the 1,571 positive cases, an increase of 31 people from May 11.

This means there are actually 656 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 11.

It also means more than half of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 11 (31) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (53).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 11, up 4 from May 10. A total of 122 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (866 cases) and Grand Forks County (293 cases) account for 74 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 55 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 106.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 37 cases.

Morton County has 37 cases and Ward County has 25 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 47,832 tests have been conducted to date, with 46,261 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (589 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (501 cases) and household contact (283 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.