2 deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 7; total statewide is 1,425

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 7, bringing the statewide total to 1,425.

Two new deaths were reported – a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 33 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The big news is the number of North Dakotans recovered from COVID-19. The health department reports 714 people are considered recovered from the 1,425 positive cases — a huge jump of 113 people from May 7.

This means there are actually 677 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 7.

It also means more than half of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 7 (113) is more than double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (54).

33 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 7, down 2 from May 6. A total of 104 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (752 cases) and Grand Forks County (282 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 103.

Stark is fourth with 60 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 37 cases.

Morton County has 35 cases and Ward County has 25 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 42,501 tests have been conducted to date, with 41,076 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (530 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (429 cases) and household contact (266 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.