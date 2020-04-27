2 deaths, 75 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 26; total statewide is 942

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 2 deaths and 75 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 26, bringing the statewide total to 942.

Both deaths were men in their 80s in Cass County with underlying health conditions.

350 people are considered recovered from the 942 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 573 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 26 (24) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (75).

23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 26, up 5 from April 25. A total of 77 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (431 cases) and Grand Forks County (231 cases) account for 70 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 74.

Stark is fourth with 41 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 34 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 22,434 tests have been conducted to date, with 21,492 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (378 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (253 cases) and household contact (153 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.