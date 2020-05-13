2 deaths, 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 12; total statewide is 1,647

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 12, bringing the statewide total to 1,647.

Two deaths were also reported – two women in their 90s, both from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 40 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 969 people are considered recovered from the 1,647 positive cases, an increase of 92 people from May 12.

This means there are actually 638 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 12.

It also means 59 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 12 (92) is greater than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (76).

37 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 12, down 1 from May 11. A total of 127 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (935 cases) and Grand Forks County (297 cases) account for 75 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 57 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 106.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 38 cases.

Mountrail County has 37 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 48,945 tests have been conducted to date, with 47,298 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (611 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (518 cases) and household contact (293 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 53 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.