2 deaths, 78 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,655

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 90,121.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,655 as of December 20. That’s down 140 cases from December 19.

Of the new positives:

19 were in Burleigh County

16 were in Cass County

5 were in Morton County

5 were in Ward County

4 were in Grand Forks County

2 were in Stark County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

2 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

A total of 1,233 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 86,233 people are considered recovered from the 90,121 positive cases, an increase of 216 people from December 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 20 (216) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (78).

Hospitalizations

158 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 20, up 2 from December 19. A total of 3,400 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.