2 deaths, 89 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 28; total statewide is 6,227

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 28, bringing the statewide total to 6,227.

Of the new cases, 27 were in Burleigh County and 9 were in Morton County, or 42 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 3 and Ward County had 6.

Two new deaths were reported: A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions, and a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 102 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 88 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four death records are pending.

The health department reports 5,087 people are considered recovered from the 6,227 positive cases, an increase of 130 people from July 27.

This means there are actually 1,038 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 28, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 28 (130) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (89).

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 28, up 4 from July 27. A total of 351 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

All of North Dakota’s 53 counties have now reported cases of COVID-19.

Cass County (2,850 cases) and Grand Forks County (607 cases) account for 56 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 46 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (866 cases) and Morton County (252 cases) together account for 18 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 210 cases.

Stark County has 164, Ward County has 164, Mountrail County has 107 and Stutsman County has 103 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 151,083 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 144,856 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,260 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,155 cases) and household contact (1,080 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.