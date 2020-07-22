2 deaths, record 160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 21; total statewide is 5,367

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed a record 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 21, bringing the statewide total to 5,367.

Of the new cases, 39 were in Burleigh County and 12 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 4 new cases were reported for July 21.

Williams County had 11 and Ward County had 5.

Two new deaths were reported — a man in his 70s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Cass County. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 96 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 80 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,407 people are considered recovered from the 5,367 positive cases, an increase of 88 people from July 20.

This means there are actually 864 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 21, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 21 (88) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (160).

52 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 21, a record high, and up 6 from July 20. A total of 317 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,715 cases) and Grand Forks County (555 cases) account for 61 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 51 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (633 cases) and Morton County (187 cases) together account for 15 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 177 cases.

Stark County has 124, Ward County has 119, Mountrail County has 97 and Stutsman County has 84 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 139,266 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 133,899 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,925 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,887 cases) and household contact (960 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.