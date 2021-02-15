2 men arrested after shooting at Devils Lake strip club

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested for a weekend shooting incident at a strip club just outside the Devils Lake city limits.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says one man was shot in the leg early Saturday when multiple rounds were fired into Wally’s Roadhouse and Gentleman’s Club.

The injured man’s condition is not known.

Nelson says the shooting happened after the two suspects left the club. One of them retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to the second suspect, who fired at the building.

Reports indicate one man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the other man is facing an accomplice to attempted murder charge.

